Supreme Court adjourns hearing on dissolution of National Assembly of Pakistan till Monday

The Pakistan Supreme Court today postponed the hearing till tommorow in the matter of the petition filed by the opposition after the no-confidence motion against Pak Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI government was rejected, Pakistan's Samma TV has reported.

Along with this, the SC has also sent notices to all the parties. The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court asked all political parties to ensure peace and order, adding "It is Ramadan and everyone is fasting."

"This is an urgent matter. The case is fixed for tomorrow. Notices are issued to all political parties and state functionaries," AFP quoted Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial as saying.

Pakistan National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri earlier in the day dismissed the no-trust motion against embattled Imran Khan, terming it against Article 5 of the Constitution. Suri chaired the crucial session after opposition parties filed a no-confidence motion against Speaker Asad Qaiser.

Meanwhile, Pakistani President Arif Alvi Sunday dissolved the National Assembly, on the advice of PM Imran Khan.

Khan, in an address to the nation ealier today, said he had advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve assemblies and announced fresh elections ahead of an expected no-trust motion.

The PM further congratulated the nation for the no-trust motion being dismissed, saying the deputy speaker had "rejected the attempt of changing the regime [and] the foreign conspiracy".

Notably, after the no-trust vote was rejected on grounds of national security, Pakistan Peoples' Party leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari slammed the government for violating the constitution adding that the opposition front will stage a sit-in at the national assembly till the no-trust vote against the Imran Khan government is held.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 07:32 PM IST