Sun explodes with a 2,00,000 km long filament, blast debris may impact earth

Representative image | Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO)

The sun recently exploded with a cannibal eruption, and the observatoriers have spotted a 2,00,000 kilometers long filament eruption from the star.

This filament of magnetism erupted from the southern hemisphere of the sun. The debris from the explosion was believed to be heading toward Earth, and the SOHO observatory indicated a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME).

The gargantuan sunspot (a dark area appears on the sun) AR3112, which has been unstable, is about to erupt, and there is a 60% likelihood of an M-class flare and a 30% chance of an X-class outburst. The explosion could be geo-effective as it's facing the Earth directly. More than a dozen black cores within the sunspot are covered by more than a dozen black cores.

Filament explosion on sun | Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO)

Strong energy bursts from the sun called solar flares can disrupt radio communications, power grids, and navigational signals, endangering astronauts and spacecraft. A geomagnetic storm is a significant disruption of the magnetosphere that happens when energy from the solar wind is exchanged very effectively into the space environment around Earth.

Images of the sun taken by the NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) at various wavelengths will be used to understand its composition and processes. As the sun approaches the height of its solar cycle activity, new sunspots that could trigger deadly explosions in the inner solar system are expected to emerge that could trigger.