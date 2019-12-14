World

Sudan ex-prez Omar al-Bashir sentenced for corruption

By Agencies

Supporters of deposed Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir lift a picture of him during a rally near the presidential palace in the capital Khartoum after his conviction of graft, on December 14, 2019.
Photo by Ebrahim HAMID / AFP

Khartoum: A court in Sudan convicted former President Omar al-Bashir of money laundering and corruption, sentencing him to two years in prison.

That's the first verdict in a series of legal proceedings against al-Bashir, who is also wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of war crimes and genocide linked to the Darfur conflict in the 2000s.

The verdict came a year after Sudanese protesters first began their revolt against al-Bashir's three-decade authoritarian rule.

During that time, Sudan landed on the US list for sponsoring terrorism.

