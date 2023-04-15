Sudan Coup Updates: Amid massive fighting in Khartoum, Indian Embassy issues helpline for emergency

15 April 2023 05:40 PM IST
Video and photographs from Khartoum suggest that several planes, including a Saudia A330 and a SkyUp 737, have sustained significant damage during the ongoing coup attempt, with the aircraft being grounded at Khartoum.
Indian Embassy Khartoum: "We have created a WhatsApp group of around 2500-3000 Indians residing in Khartoum and Omdurman. Regular updates will be posted in the WhatsApp group. Since last one week, the tension has precipitated which culminated in full-fledged fighting on Saturday. We have also notified a helpline number for Indians who need consular access: +249 921917471"
The Sudanese air force has reportedly launched operations against the RSF, while some media outlets aired footage of a military aircraft hovering above Khartoum.
In what appears to be a coup attempt, Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) announced on Saturday that they had taken control of the presidential palace, army chief's residence, and Khartoum international airport amid clashes with the military.
