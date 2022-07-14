Sri Lankan crisis: British MP calls for an international arrest warrant for Gotabaya Rajapaksa & his cronies

File

Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, on Wednesday, in the House of Commons said that there should be an international arrest warrant for Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his 'cronies'.

According to the Sri Lankan news outlet, News Cutter, Davey accused Rajapaksa administration for the escalating situation in the country. He claimed that the Rajapaksa regime's corruption, tax cuts, skyrocketing, defense spending, and draconian police power were to be blamed for the crisis.

News Cutter quoted Davey saying, "Can we begin with an economic package with the IMF and others so we can provide immediate support and can that be followed and included with a political package which includes an international arrest warrant for President Rajapaksa and his cronies."

Gotabaya Rajapaksa jets off to Singapore

Maldives officials say Sri Lanka's disgraced President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is taking a Saudi Airlines plane to Singapore and then Saudi Arabia, reports AP.

He boarded a Saudi Airlines plane on Wednesday that will take him to Singapore and then to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, a Maldives government officials said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

He is yet to tender his resignation. The opposition has moved to seek a majority for its candidate to be the new President as the country faces its worst economic crisis ever.