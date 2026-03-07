Sri Lankan Civilians Crowdsource ₹2.2Million Cold Storage Unit To Preserve Bodies Of Iranian Sailors Killed In US Submarine Strike

Sri Lankan Civilians Crowdsource ₹2.2M Cold Storage Unit To Preserve Bodies Of Iranian Sailors Killed In US Submarine Strike | X

In a gesture of humanitarian solidarity, civilians and port workers in Sri Lanka have crowdfunded and donated a 2.2 million Sri Lankan rupee cold storage unit to preserve the bodies of Iranian sailors recovered after a United States submarine torpedoed the Iranian warship IRIS Dena in the Indian Ocean. The unit will store the remains until they can be repatriated to Iran for final rites.

Deadly Strike Off Sri Lanka’s Coast

The incident occurred on March 4, 2026, when a US submarine reportedly torpedoed the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena about 19 nautical miles off the southern port city of Galle in Sri Lanka.

According to reports, the attack killed at least 87 sailors, while 32 survivors were rescued. Sri Lanka’s navy recovered the bodies and brought both the deceased and survivors ashore following the strike.

Civilians Step In With Humanitarian Support

As the bodies of the deceased sailors were brought to shore, local port workers and civilians launched a crowdfunding effort to assist with preserving the remains.

The community raised 2.2 million Sri Lankan rupees to purchase and donate a cold storage unit, ensuring the bodies could be properly preserved until arrangements are made for repatriation to Iran.

The unit was formally handed over by port workers, reflecting what many described as a grassroots humanitarian gesture aimed at ensuring the sailors receive dignified final rites in their home country.

Second Iranian Ship’s Crew Taken Ashore

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka also took in crew members from another Iranian vessel, the IRIS Booshehr, which became stranded in Sri Lanka’s exclusive economic zone.

Authorities began offloading 208 crew members from the ship after it reached Sri Lankan waters.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said the country had a “humanitarian responsibility” to assist those affected by the maritime incident.

US Reportedly Urges Sri Lanka Not To Repatriate Survivors

According to a United States Department of State cable reported by Reuters, American officials have urged Sri Lanka not to immediately repatriate the surviving sailors from the IRIS Dena or the crew of the IRIS Booshehr.

The cable reportedly stated that Sri Lankan authorities should limit Iran’s ability to use the detainees for propaganda, though officials from both countries have not publicly commented on the report.

Conflict Expands Into Indian Ocean

The torpedoing of the IRIS Dena has been described by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth as a “quiet death,” and is reportedly the first US submarine torpedo attack on a warship since World War II.