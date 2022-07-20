Sri Lanka: Voting to elect a new president underway | ANI

The Sri Lankan Parliament on Wednesday began voting to elect the successor to Gotabaya Rajapakasa in a three-way presidential contest following political drama which saw former president fleeing amid protest against his government for mismanaging the economy.

Voting by secret ballot is underway amid tight security as tension simmers in the island nation because of the unprecedented economic and political crisis.

Reports from the local news media stated that General Secretary of the Tamil National People’s Front (TNFP), MP Selvarasa Gajendran has abstained from voting.

The Rajapaksa brothers appeared to vote first time since Gotabaya fled the country. Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and former minister Namal and Chamal Rajapaksa casted their votes.

Sri Lanka Presidential Polls: Who are the candidates?

Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Dullas Alahapperuma, a dissident ruling party MP, and leftist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake were proposed by lawmakers on Tuesday as the three candidates for the presidential election.

A candidate has to cross the magical figure of 113 in the 225-member House to win the election.

Alahapperuma's name was proposed by the Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa and Member of Parliament GL Peiris seconded it.

Wickremesinghe's name was proposed by the Leader of the House and minister Dinesh Gunawardena and MP Manusha Nanayakkara seconded it.

Dissanayake's name was proposed by MP Vijitha Herath and MP Harini Amarasuriya seconded it.

Though Wickremesinghe is seen as the frontrunner, he faces challenge from Alahapperuma who is backed by the opposition.

For the first time, in last four decades, Sri Lanka's Parliament will elect a president directly.

The only previous occasion when the presidency became vacant mid-term was in 1993 when president Ranasinghe Premadasa was assassinated. DB Wijetunga was unanimously endorsed by Parliament to run the balance of Premadasa's term.

The new president elected on Wednesday will serve the remaining tenure of Rajapaksa till November 2024.