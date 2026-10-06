Sri Lanka Seeks Clemency For 24-year-old Anojan Sivarasa Sentenced To Death In Saudi Arabia

Sri Lankan migrant worker Anojan Sivarasa, 24, is facing the death penalty in Saudi Arabia after an appellate court convicted him of blasphemy against Islam and Prophet Muhammad over a Facebook comment, prompting his mother to make an emotional plea for his life.

Anojan was arrested in July after a social media dispute that followed an incident during a Hindu pilgrimage in Sri Lanka. A video showing a Muslim man kicking a dog had triggered heated religious exchanges online. After another user allegedly posted derogatory remarks about a Hindu deity, Anojan responded in Tamil with an insulting comment about Prophet Muhammad.

Post deleted and apology issued

He later deleted the post and apologised in a video. However, screenshots of the comment were reportedly sent to his Saudi employer, who notified authorities, leading to his arrest. His devices and social media accounts were subsequently seized or deleted.

Appellate court imposes death penalty

Anojan was initially sentenced to five years in prison and fined 3 million Saudi riyals by the Al-Ahsa Criminal Court. His appeal was rejected before prosecutors sought to have the case considered under Sharia law. On September 17, an appellate court granted the request and imposed the death penalty.

Sri Lanka seeks clemency

The Sri Lankan government has launched diplomatic efforts to secure clemency. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake met Anojan’s family on September 21 and pledged to pursue a pardon.

A four-member Sri Lankan legal team is also travelling to Saudi Arabia to meet his local lawyers. Meanwhile, the family says it has received no communication from Anojan since September 28.

No execution date announced

Saudi authorities have not announced an execution date. Sri Lankan officials have asked the family to refrain from public statements while diplomatic efforts continue.