Sri Lanka Police Arrest Suspect In Alleged Railway Sabotage After Train Derailment Injures 12

Sri Lankan police have arrested a suspect accused of sabotaging a railway track near Wanawasala by allegedly removing lock bars and plates, an act investigators believe led to a train derailment that injured 12 passengers.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning involving a train travelling from Polgahawela to Colombo along Sri Lanka’s main railway line.

One Carriage Overturned

According to local media reports, the derailment took place between Wanawasala and Hunupitiya, where one carriage overturned after the train left the tracks.

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Authorities said 12 passengers sustained injuries in the accident and were rushed to nearby private hospitals for treatment. One injured passenger was later transferred to the National Hospital of Sri Lanka for further medical care.

Sabotage Angle Under Investigation

Sri Lanka Police said preliminary investigations indicated that sections of the railway track had been deliberately tampered with before the accident.

Investigators alleged that lock bars and plates had been removed from the track, potentially causing the derailment.

Police later confirmed the arrest of a suspect linked to the alleged sabotage, while further investigations remain underway.

Major Disruption On Main Railway Line

The derailment caused significant disruption to commuter services on Sri Lanka’s main railway corridor connecting Colombo with several major regions.

Railway authorities and emergency teams were deployed to the site to clear the overturned carriage and restore normal train operations.

Several local news outlets, including Newsfirst and Ada Derana, reported on the derailment and subsequent police investigation.

Investigation Continues

Authorities are continuing forensic and technical examinations at the scene to determine the full circumstances surrounding the derailment.

Police have not yet disclosed the identity or possible motive of the arrested suspect, but officials indicated that the investigation into the suspected sabotage remains active.