Sri Lanka economic crisis: Anti-government protests continue, police use water cannons, tear gas

Colombo [Sri Lanka]: Amid the ongoing unrest in Sri Lanka following the economic crisis, the anti-government protests continue to take place in the island nation, demanding solutions to the current economic crisis.

The protest continues across the island even after the entire cabinet of ministers resigned on Sunday and the beleaguered President Gotabaya Rajapaksa invited all political parties to join him to find solutions to the crisis, Colombo Page reported.

Masses held protests in front of the houses of several former ministers today.

A group of protesters in Kalutara also came in front of the Kalutara Public Meeting Office of former Minister Rohitha Abeygunawardena. The police used tear gas to disperse them, according to Colombo Page.

It further reported that police also launched tear gas to disperse the protest in front of the Prime Minister's residence Carlton House in Tangalle.

According to Colombo Page, police also used tear gas to disperse a large group of people demonstrating in front of former Energy Minister Gamini Lokuge's house. The rioters had set fire to a large advertisement in front of Lokuge's house and later pelted stones at the house. At that moment, tear gas was used to disperse the crowd.

A protest was also held today in front of the house of former Minister Chamal Rajapaksa in Debarawewa. Another group staged a protest in front of former Minister Janaka Bandara Tennakoon's house in Dambulla demanding a solution to the crisis facing the country, Colombo page reported.

People had organized a number of protests in Colombo at Independence Square, Lipton Roundabout, and other areas.

The island nation is facing an unprecedented economic crisis. Sri Lanka's economy has been in a free fall since the COVID-19 pandemic due to the crash of the tourism sector.

Sri Lanka is presently facing a foreign exchange shortage which has led to a food, fuel, power and gas shortage and has sought the assistance of friendly countries for economic assistance.

Sri Lanka is witnessing at least 13-hour daily power cuts. Sri Lanka's currency has been also devalued by almost SLR 90 against the US dollar since March 8.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 11:22 PM IST