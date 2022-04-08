Sri Lanka crisis: Former cricketer Roshan Mahanama slams govt, calls India 'big brother'

A day after former Sri Lanka cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya expressed his gratitude to ‘big brother’ India for helping his country amid its worst economic crisis in decades, another former cricketer from the island nation, Roshan Mahanama, echoed the statement, saying that India has always been an ‘elder brother.’

However, the cricketer-turned-activist was careful to equivocate, calling on both Pakistan and China for aid.

"We need to have the support of countries like India. India has always been an elder brother. We have good relations with Pakistan and to an extent, with China. We need support from all of them. But, don't look out for an ulterior motive," Mahanama told news agency ANI.

Mahanama also took the opportunity to criticize Sri Lankan governments, both past and present.

"We've been suffering for the last 74 years or so as they (the government) have only been focussing on how they can remain in power, rather than looking after people. For solutions, they need to start talking to international agencies like the IMF," the former cricketer added.

Mahanama yesterday urged people to keep up the pressure and show their disappointment in a very peaceful manner without harming themselves and damaging any property of the country.

“As a true patriot of this country, I urge everyone to keep the pressure up and show your disappointment in a very peaceful manner without harming yourselves and damaging any property of the country.”

“Since I have no respect for most of the leaders of our country, I’m of the opinion that we have to come together to hold our leaders accountable for their actions. I request every citizen irrespective of race, religion or political background to come forward to join the protests,” he tweeted.

The former legend also joined a peaceful public protest in Colombo a few days ago against the prevailing situation in the country.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 01:32 PM IST