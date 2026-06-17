Sri Lanka Bribery Commission Arrests Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa's Son Yoshitha Over Navy Recruitment Probe: Reports

Yoshitha Rajapaksa, the son of former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with an investigation into his recruitment to the Sri Lanka Navy, according to local media reports.

Reports citing Sri Lanka's Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) said Yoshitha Rajapaksa was taken into custody after voluntarily appearing before investigators to provide a statement.

Probe Linked To 2006 Navy Recruitment

According to local media outlets, the inquiry centres on allegations that Rajapaksa was recruited as a naval cadet in 2006 despite not meeting the required academic qualifications, particularly in science and mathematics.

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Investigators are reportedly examining whether recruitment rules were altered or exceptions were granted to facilitate his entry into the Sri Lanka Navy.

Questions Raised Over Overseas Training

Reuters reported that the probe also covers Rajapaksa's subsequent training at the British Royal Naval College, which was funded by the Sri Lankan government.

Authorities are investigating whether established procedures were followed in approving both his recruitment and overseas military training, according to reports.

Appeared Before Investigators Before Arrest

Local media reported that Rajapaksa appeared before the Bribery Commission on June 17 to record a statement. Following questioning, investigators arrested him as part of the ongoing inquiry.

Images carried by Sri Lankan media showed him being escorted by officials near a court complex in Colombo after his arrest.

Court Grants Bail

According to Reuters and local reports, a Colombo court later granted Rajapaksa bail and imposed a travel ban while investigations continue.

No formal findings have yet been announced, and the inquiry remains ongoing.

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Renewed Scrutiny Of Rajapaksa Family

The case has drawn attention due to the prominence of the Rajapaksa family in Sri Lankan politics. Mahinda Rajapaksa served as President from 2005 to 2015 and remains one of the country's most influential political figures.

The latest investigation adds to ongoing scrutiny of decisions and appointments made during the Rajapaksa era, though authorities have not announced any charges arising from the case so far.