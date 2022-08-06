e-Paper Get App

Sri Lanka blocks China's spy ship docking at Hambantota Port

India had earlier out to military officials near the Hambantota Port ahead of ‘Yuan Wang 5’ visit to the port from August 11 to 17 and raised concerns over purpose of the voyage.

Saturday, August 06, 2022
At India's security concerns over a Chinese military vessel, the Sri Lankan Foreign Affairs Ministry on Saturday asked the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to stall the arrival of its space-satellite spy ship Yuan Wang 5 at Hambantota port "until further consultations."

Earlier, India raised concerns about the Chinese spy vessel's docking at Hambantota that is capable of mapping the entire ocean critical to anti-submarine operations of the Chinese Navy, the island ministry of Foreign Affairs penned to the Chinese government to defer its arrival.

In its release, the Sri Lankan Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced, "The visit of China's space-satellite tracker ship Yuan Wang 5 at Hambantota port has been deferred until further consultations are made between the two governments."

"Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka avails itself of this opportunity to renew to the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Colombo, the assurances of its higheest consideration."

