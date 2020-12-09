Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine recipients should abstain from alcohol for two months, advises Russian officials

The recipients of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine should abstain from alcohol for nearly two months after immunization, the New York Post quoted Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova as saying.

Golikova added that people will have to observe extra precautions during the 42 days it takes for the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to become effective.

"Russians will have to refrain from visiting crowded places, wear face masks, use sanitizers, minimise contacts and refrain from drinking alcohol or taking immunosuppressant drugs," Golikova said.

Anna Popova, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Russia's consumer safety watchdog, recommended avoiding alcohol at least two weeks prior to immunization. “The intake of alcohol needs to stop at least two weeks prior to immunization,” the Moscow Times quoted Popova as saying.

"It's a strain on the body. If we want to stay healthy and have a strong immune response, don't drink alcohol," Popova added.

Popova also advised against smoking before and after vaccination because tobacco smoke irritates the lung and skews immune responses, the report further added.

Meanwhile, Russia has rolled out its vaccination last weekend in Moscow. Health officials have said that the Sputnik V vaccine is over 90 per cent effective, however, there are some reports that the medical workers who took the shot were infected with the virus.

Reportedly, Russian President Vladimir Putin has refused to take the Sputnik V vaccine.