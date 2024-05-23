Spain Becomes 99th Member Of International Solar Alliance

New Delhi: Spain has become the 99th member of the International Solar Alliance. Spain handed over the International Solar Alliance Instrument of Ratification during the meeting between Spain's Ambassador to India, Jose Maria Ridao Domkinguez, and Head of Depository, Joint Secretary (ED and MER), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Abhishek Singh in New Delhi on Wednesday, MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

In a post on X, Jaiswal stated, "Spain becomes the 99th member of the International Solar Alliance. Spain handed over the @isolaralliance Instrument of Ratification, during the meeting of Ambassador Jose Maria Ridao Dominguez of Spain with Head of Depository, JS (ED & MER) @Abhishekifs, in New Delhi today."

— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) May 22, 2024

About The International Solar Alliance

India and France jointly launched the International Solar Alliance (ISA) during COP21 in Paris. The ISA aims to contribute to the implementation of the Paris Climate Agreement through the rapid and massive deployment of solar energy, according to an MEA press release.

The statement on ISA's website read, "The International Solar Alliance (ISA) is an action-oriented, member-driven, collaborative platform for increased deployment of solar energy technologies as a means for bringing energy access, ensuring energy security, and driving energy transition in its member countries."

"At present, 116 countries are signatories to the ISA Framework Agreement, of which 94 countries have submitted the necessary instruments of ratification to become full members of the ISA," it added.

Significantly, the Sixth Assembly of the ISA was held in New Delhi from October 30 to November 2, 2023.

Earlier, in March, Panama officially ratified the International Solar Alliance (ISA), marking its entry as the 97th member nation. MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made the announcement.

"Panama becomes the 97th member to ratify the ISA. Panama handed over the Instrument of @isolaralliance Ratification, during the meeting of Ambassador Yasiel Burillo of Panama to India, with Joint Secretary (Economic Diplomacy) @Abhishekifs in New Delhi today," Jaiswal posted from his X handle.