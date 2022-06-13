e-Paper Get App

Spain: 22 injured after locomotive collides with passenger train in south of Barcelona

According to the regional government of northeast Catalonia, five of the 22 were in serious condition.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 13, 2022, 04:24 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Twitter/ Representative

At least 22 people were injured after a regional passenger train and a locomotive collided head-on in northeastern Spain on Monday, officials said, AP reported.

Officials said Monday 22 people were hospitalised after a regional passenger train and a locomotive collided head-on in northeastern Spain.

According to the regional government of northeast Catalonia, five of the 22 were in serious condition.

The collision reportedly took place late Sunday near the town of Vila-Seca, south of Barcelona.

Spain's Adif railway infrastructure company informed that the freight train engine had a brake problem that lead to the accident.

No casualties have been reported yet, while an investigation has been launched.

In a similar incident that occurred in May last month, the driver of the train was killed and at least 85 were injured in a collision between a freight train and a passenger train at the Sant Boi de Llobregat station in Barcelona in May this year.

(with agency inputs)

Read Also
Italy: 7 killed in helicopter crash near Tuscany, 5 bodies recovered from site
article-image
HomeWorldSpain: 22 injured after locomotive collides with passenger train in south of Barcelona

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Doctors say most COVID-19 patients have mild symptoms and fast recovery

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Doctors say most COVID-19 patients have mild symptoms and fast recovery

WATCH: Delhi Police manhandled AICC member K C Venugopal during protest, says Congress

WATCH: Delhi Police manhandled AICC member K C Venugopal during protest, says Congress

Watch Video: Congress leader KC Venugopal manhandled by Delhi Police during 'Satyagrah' march

Watch Video: Congress leader KC Venugopal manhandled by Delhi Police during 'Satyagrah' march

Thane: Muslim youth thrashed for supporting Nupur Sharma on social media in Kesar Bagh area of...

Thane: Muslim youth thrashed for supporting Nupur Sharma on social media in Kesar Bagh area of...

'COVID-19 not over yet, increase vaccinations for schoolkids': Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's...

'COVID-19 not over yet, increase vaccinations for schoolkids': Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's...