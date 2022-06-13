Spain: 22 injured after locomotive collides with passenger train in south of Barcelona

Photo: Twitter/ Representative

At least 22 people were injured after a regional passenger train and a locomotive collided head-on in northeastern Spain on Monday, officials said, AP reported.

According to the regional government of northeast Catalonia, five of the 22 were in serious condition.

The collision reportedly took place late Sunday near the town of Vila-Seca, south of Barcelona.

Spain's Adif railway infrastructure company informed that the freight train engine had a brake problem that lead to the accident.

No casualties have been reported yet, while an investigation has been launched.

In a similar incident that occurred in May last month, the driver of the train was killed and at least 85 were injured in a collision between a freight train and a passenger train at the Sant Boi de Llobregat station in Barcelona in May this year.

(with agency inputs)