Space Exploration Day: Know its history, significance and other details

File

Science Exploration Day, also known as Space Exploration Day, is celebrated every year on July 20. On this day in 1969, Neil Armstrong and Edwin 'Buzz' Aldrin became the first humans to land on the surface of the Moon.

This day originated from the date humans first walked on the Moon and the day was first observed during events held in the early 1970s to commemorate this historic event.

History of Space Exploration Day

On July 16, 1969, NASA's Apollo 11 mission was launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Three astronauts were aboard the rocket ship- Neil Armstrong, Edwin 'Buzz' Aldrin and Michael Collins.

At 10.56 pm on that day, Armstrong became the first human to set foot on the moon as he descended from the ladder. He made the famous quote, "That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind."

The Science Exploration Day, often called Moon Day, was declared a holiday in 1984 by the then President of the US, Ronald Reagan.

Significance of Space Exploration Day

The day also aims to inspire and encourage young people to pursue careers in space sciences and space exploration. It encourages youth and people to learn more about space, space travel, unmanned missions, and theories of space. Numerous exhibitions are held on this day. People also visit museums to learn more about astronomy.