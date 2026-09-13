'Sovereign Decision': Oman Ambassador On Country’s Potential BRICS Membership | VIDEO

New Delhi: Oman’s Ambassador to India, Issa Saleh Abdullah Alshibani, said any decision on Oman joining BRICS would be a “sovereign decision”, while noting that Muscat closely follows the outcomes and discussions of major multilateral groupings.

Speaking in Delhi during the BRICS Summit 2026, Alshibani was asked about the possibility of Oman becoming a member of the grouping.

‘It Is A Sovereign Decision’

Responding to the question, the ambassador said, “I think that is a sovereign decision.”

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He clarified that Oman is currently not a BRICS member but closely follows the grouping’s discussions and outcomes, along with those of the G20.

Oman’s Experience As G20 Guest Country

Alshibani also highlighted Oman’s experience as a guest country at the G20, saying the opportunity, extended with India’s support, helped enhance the country’s understanding of issues discussed within major multilateral forums.

He described the experience as one involving knowledge sharing and said participation in such platforms had contributed significantly to Oman’s understanding of global issues and multilateral discussions.

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Oman Closely Follows BRICS Developments

While the ambassador did not indicate whether Oman is actively seeking BRICS membership, his comments underline Muscat’s interest in the grouping and its evolving role in the global multilateral landscape.

Oman’s potential membership comes amid the continued expansion of BRICS and growing engagement with partner and outreach countries.