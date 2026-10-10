South Korea Tragedy: 36 Injured After Ceiling Plaster Collapses At Daegu Shopping Mall, 70 Evacuated As Rescue Teams Respond | X

Seoul: At least 36 people sustained minor injuries after parts of a plaster ceiling collapsed at a shopping mall in South Korea's Daegu city, fire officials said Saturday.

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The Daegu Fire Department said about 70 others evacuated the facility following the collapse, which was reported at 10:16 a.m.

At least nine people received treatment at hospitals but no serious injuries were immediately reported, according to officials, who said the injury toll could rise.

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A photo from the scene showed emergency rescuers searching through debris following the collapse on the second floor of the four-story building. It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse.

The office of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said he instructed officials to make every effort to rescue people and ensure a thorough response to the collapse.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)