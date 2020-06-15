South Korea, Egypt record rise in coronavirus cases

The coronavirus infections in South Korea and Egypt have risen, showing how the disease can come back as curbs on business and travel are lifted.

Egypt reported its biggest daily increase on Saturday. Infections were rising in some US states as President Donald Trump pushed for businesses to reopen despite warnings by public health experts.

The world is seeing more than 100,000 newly confirmed cases every day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

China, where the pandemic began in December, and other countries that suffered early on including South Korea, Italy and Spain have seen numbers of new infections decline. Brazil, India, the United States and other countries are seeing large increases.

South Korea's government reported 34 more coronavirus cases, adding to an upward trend in infections.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 30 of the new cases were in the greater Seoul area, where half of the country's 51 million people live.

New cases have been linked to nightlife establishments, church services, a large-scale e-commerce warehouse and door-to-door sellers.