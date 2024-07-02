South Korea Accident: Car Plows Into Pedestrians In Seoul City Hall, Killing Nine And Grievously Injuring Four

South Korea Accident: Car Plows Into Pedestrians In Seoul, Killing Nine And Grievously Injuring Four | X/@instiz

In a tragic incident that took place in Seoul, South Korea, a car plowed into a crowd of people, killing at least nine and injuring four others. The accident occurred around 21:30 local time (13:30 BST) near Seoul city hall, according to a report by the news organisation BBC.

According to media reports, the man who recklessly drove the car was aged 68, while driving the car the man plowed into pedestrians who were waiting at a traffic stop. According to media reports, the car was driven in the wrong direction and collided with two other vehicles before ramming the crowd.

So sad to learn that big traffic accident happened tonight near our office at Seoul City Hall area. We learned 6 people dead at this time. A Genesis sedan owner who made this accident has been arrested by local police. This man who are in 70s insisting car's sudden acceleration. https://t.co/zeGHD7QPTM — Jaehwan Cho 조재환 (@hohocho) July 1, 2024

The driver, a 68-year-old man, claimed that the car suddenly accelerated and was arrested at the scene.

While the accident killed six people on the spot, three others were grievously injured and later succumbed to their injuries. The four injured have been taken to a nearby hospital. Authorities are investigating the incident and have cautioned that the casualty numbers might rise.

President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered his safety minister and emergency agency chief to make best efforts to aid the victims.