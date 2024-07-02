 South Korea Accident: Car Plows Into Pedestrians In Seoul City Hall, Killing Nine And Grievously Injuring Four
Updated: Tuesday, July 02, 2024, 01:15 AM IST
South Korea Accident: Car Plows Into Pedestrians In Seoul, Killing Nine And Grievously Injuring Four | X/@instiz

In a tragic incident that took place in Seoul, South Korea, a car plowed into a crowd of people, killing at least nine and injuring four others. The accident occurred around 21:30 local time (13:30 BST) near Seoul city hall, according to a report by the news organisation BBC.

According to media reports, the man who recklessly drove the car was aged 68, while driving the car the man plowed into pedestrians who were waiting at a traffic stop. According to media reports, the car was driven in the wrong direction and collided with two other vehicles before ramming the crowd.

The driver, a 68-year-old man, claimed that the car suddenly accelerated and was arrested at the scene.

While the accident killed six people on the spot, three others were grievously injured and later succumbed to their injuries. The four injured have been taken to a nearby hospital. Authorities are investigating the incident and have cautioned that the casualty numbers might rise.

