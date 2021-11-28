South Africa national parks reschedule international visitors booking after travel ban

The South African National Parks (SANParks) is doing mass booking amendments from residents of various countries across the world following the banning of flights from some western countries owing to the discovery of the Covid-19 variant B.1.1.529, said SANParks on Saturday.

"We have decided that booked clients from the countries that have introduced travel bans to South Africa will not be charged fees or penalties for amendments and postponements for a 12-month period from the date of November 26, 2021, until such time as the travel bans are lifted," said Hapiloe Sello, SANParks managing executive of tourism development and marketing, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Affected clients are welcome to contact our reservation offices to postpone their reservations to later dates. We encourage guests to opt for SANParks to retain their deposit payments until they are certain about their travel plans and to only consider cancellations and refunds as a last resort," she added.

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 12:00 PM IST