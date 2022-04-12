South Africa: At least 20 killed, dozens missing in flood-hit KwaZulu-Natal

At least 20 people have died in South Africa's eastern province of KwaZulu-Natal as a result of floods caused by heavy rains, eNCA broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing the local department of cooperative governance and Traditional Affairs.

In addition, several people are considered missing. KwaZulu-Natal emergency services spokesperson Robert Mckenzie told the broadcaster that disaster management teams had been evacuating people from the areas experiencing mudslides and flooding.

According to Mckenzie, structural collapses of buildings, roads and power lines are observed in the region. In this regard, the spokesman recommended that local residents stay indoors if possible.

Intense rainfalls have been hitting KwaZulu-Natal since Monday night. The municipality of eThekwini and the city of Durban are considered some of the hard-hit areas.

ALSO READ 1 person killed, 25 injured after car hits bus in Pune

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 03:32 PM IST