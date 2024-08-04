 Somalia Beach Attack: 32 Killed, Over 60 Injured In Suicide Bombing Incident In Mogadishu, Al-Shabab Claims Responsibility; Horrifying Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldSomalia Beach Attack: 32 Killed, Over 60 Injured In Suicide Bombing Incident In Mogadishu, Al-Shabab Claims Responsibility; Horrifying Visuals Surface

Somalia Beach Attack: 32 Killed, Over 60 Injured In Suicide Bombing Incident In Mogadishu, Al-Shabab Claims Responsibility; Horrifying Visuals Surface

Police spokesperson Maj. Abdifatah Adan Hassan told journalists that one soldier was killed in the attack and that the rest were civilians. Another soldier was also wounded in the attack, Hassan said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, August 04, 2024, 08:03 AM IST
article-image
Somalia Beach Attack: 32 Killed, Over 60 Injured In Suicide Bombing Incident In Mogadishu, Al-Shabab Claims Responsibility; Horrifying Visuals Surface |

Mogadishu: Police in Somalia said Saturday that 32 people died and 63 others were wounded in an attack on a beach hotel in the capital, Mogadishu, the previous evening.

Al-Qaida's East Africa affiliate, al-Shabab, said through its radio station that its fighters carried out the attack.

Police spokesperson Maj. Abdifatah Adan Hassan told journalists that one soldier was killed in the attack and that the rest were civilians. Another soldier was also wounded in the attack, Hassan said. Witnesses reported an explosion followed by gunfire.

Lido Beach, a popular area in Mogadishu, is bustling on Friday nights as Somalis enjoy their weekend.

Eyewitness Narrates Ordeal Of Attack

A witness, Mohamud Moalim, told The Associated Press that he saw an attacker wearing an explosive vest moments before the man "blew himself up next to the beach-view hotel." Moalim said some of his friends who were with him at the hotel were killed and others were wounded.

Another witness, Abdisalam Adam, told the AP that he "saw many people lying on the ground" and had helped take some wounded people to the hospital.

The Lido Beach area has in the past been targeted by militants allied to al-Shabab. The most recent attack last year killed nine people.

In a separate attack on Saturday, state media reported that seven people died after a passenger vehicle hit a roadside bomb some 40 kilometres from the capital.

About Al-Shabab's Operations

Al-Shabab still controls parts of southern and central Somalia and continues to carry out attacks in Mogadishu and other areas while extorting millions of dollars a year from residents and businesses in its quest to impose an Islamic state.

Read Also
At Least 18 Killed, 40 Injured After Explosives-Laden Truck Crashes Into Checkpoint In Somalia;...
article-image

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud last year declared a "total war" on the militants as the country started taking charge of its own security.

The Friday attack comes a month after Somalia started the third phase of the drawdown of peacekeeping troops under the African Union Transition Mission.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Somalia Beach Attack: 32 Killed, Over 60 Injured In Suicide Bombing Incident In Mogadishu, Al-Shabab...

Somalia Beach Attack: 32 Killed, Over 60 Injured In Suicide Bombing Incident In Mogadishu, Al-Shabab...

Singapore Police Recover USD 40+ Million In Joint Ops With Interpol And Timor-Leste

Singapore Police Recover USD 40+ Million In Joint Ops With Interpol And Timor-Leste

Bhutan, US, Russia, & Iran Extend Heartfelt Condolences To India After Deadly Wayanad Landslides

Bhutan, US, Russia, & Iran Extend Heartfelt Condolences To India After Deadly Wayanad Landslides

US President Joe Biden & First Lady Jill Biden Extend Condolences Over Wayanad Landslides

US President Joe Biden & First Lady Jill Biden Extend Condolences Over Wayanad Landslides

US Revokes Plea Agreement With 9/11 Mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed & 2 Others

US Revokes Plea Agreement With 9/11 Mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed & 2 Others