'Solution Not Possible On Battlefield': PM Modi To Russia President Putin; VIDEO

PM Modi with Russia President Putin | X | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Moscow, reiterated his stand in front of Russia President Vladimir Putin that "peace talks cannot succeed amid bombs, guns and bullets" and that the "path to peace can only be through talks and dialogues."

"As a friend, I have always said that for the bright future of our coming generations, peace is of utmost importance. But I also know that solutions are not possible on battlegrounds. Amid bombs, guns and bullets, solutions and peace talks do not succeed. We will have to follow the path to peace only through talks," said PM Modi to President Putin.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In his opening remarks that was televised, PM Modi conveyed to President Putin and said that India is on the side of peace. He added that India was willing to contribute in ending the conflict in Ukraine. "For a bright future for the new generation, peace is most essential...Peace talks do not succeed amidst bombs, guns and bullets," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Russia on Monday afternoon. This is also PM Modi’s first visit to Russia since Russia's war on Ukraine began. This is also his first visit abroad for bilateral talks with a leader after he was re-elected as Prime Minister in June.