Soleimani’s remains identified by his ring

Baghdad: CCTV footage filmed near the main airport in Baghdad and released by Iraqi TV station AhadTV shows the moment a precision missile fired by a U.S. drone caused a large explosion as it slammed into one of the two cars targeted in the strike, which President Trump ordered Thursday.
Soleimani's body was torn to pieces; a senior politician said his remains could only be identified by the ring he wore on his left hand.
A macabre photo that circulated on Iranian media in the aftermath purported to show the ring on Soleimani's bloodied, severed hand.
It bears strong similarities to a ruby ring he has worn in other photos, but it is not a precise match. Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, killen alongside Soleimani, wore similar jewelery. He led the Kataeib Hezbollah militia that attacked America's Baghdad embassy this week, reports The Daily mail.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)