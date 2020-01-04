Soleimani’s remains identified by his ring

Baghdad: CCTV footage filmed near the main airport in Baghdad and released by Iraqi TV station AhadTV shows the moment a precision missile fired by a U.S. drone caused a large explosion as it slammed into one of the two cars targeted in the strike, which President Trump ordered Thursday.

Soleimani's body was torn to pieces; a senior politician said his remains could only be identified by the ring he wore on his left hand.

A macabre photo that circulated on Iranian media in the aftermath purported to show the ring on Soleimani's bloodied, severed hand.

It bears strong similarities to a ruby ring he has worn in other photos, but it is not a precise match. Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, killen alongside Soleimani, wore similar jewelery. He led the Kataeib Hezbollah militia that attacked America's Baghdad embassy this week, reports The Daily mail.