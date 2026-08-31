'Social Media Made My Marriage Official': Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Denies 'Princess Gloria' Rumours, Calls Them A Distraction | Video

Pakistan’s former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari | X

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has dismissed social media rumours claiming that he has married Austrian Princess Gloria, calling the speculation an attempt to divert public attention from pressing issues in Pakistan.

In a video message, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman said social media had effectively “made my marriage official”, while making it clear that no such marriage had taken place. He also said he did not know anyone named Princess Gloria.

Bilawal argued that the marriage rumours were being circulated to distract people from serious matters, including the fire at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital in Islamabad, which reportedly claimed the lives of several newborns.

“First of all, social media has made my marriage official. Let me make it clear that no such thing has happened. Nor do I know any Princess Gloria,” Bilawal said.

Turning to the PIMS tragedy, he questioned how discussions about administrative and political restructuring could take precedence over the functioning of essential public institutions. He criticised a minister whom he likened to Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev over proposals to divide Pakistan into more provinces.

Bilawal questioned the ability of such leaders to manage existing institutions, saying that a minister advocating the creation of additional provinces could not even properly handle a single hospital.

He also referred to discussions involving businessmen in Lahore about the creation and running of a province, while highlighting the Sindh Assembly's position on the issue.

According to Bilawal, any decision concerning the creation of new provinces must be taken through the appropriate constitutional and legislative process rather than on the streets or at business forums.

He further maintained that if any major decision concerning his personal life were to be taken, it would be announced by him or his family, rather than through social media speculation.