Six Months, Nine Massive Tremors: Earthquakes Over Magnitude 7 Are Spiking At An Alarming Rate This Year

Twin tremors wreak havoc in Venezuela | Jem Alonzo Delacruz Lastra

A relentless wave of high-intensity global seismicity escalated dramatically over the last 24 hours as back-to-back major earthquakes struck opposite sides of the Pacific Ring of Fire.

The crisis deepened in northwestern Venezuela's Yaracuy state, where an extraordinary and rare seismic doublet tore through the Bocono–Moron–El Pilar fault system. A powerful magnitude 7.2 foreshock was followed just 40 seconds later by a massive magnitude 7.5 mainshock at a shallow depth of 10.0 km, registering a violent Modified Mercalli Intensity (MMI) of IX.

A powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake has struck Caracas, Venezuela.



The strong tremor caused building facades to collapse and damaged multiple structures across the capital. pic.twitter.com/IdjrspkIEj — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) June 24, 2026

The MMI scale—which ranges from I (not felt) to XII (total destruction)—differs from earthquake magnitude, as it measures the severity of shaking and structural damage at a specific location rather than the total energy release. The MMI of IX (9) is classified as "ruinous". It describes widespread panic and major structural devastation.

The twin South American disasters have caused severe structural devastation, collapsing buildings in the capital city of Caracas, destroying homes in the Altamira neighbourhood and forcing the temporary closure of the Simon Bolívar International Airport due to terminal damage.

Just hours later, on Thursday morning, tectonic anxieties shifted to East Asia as a strong magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Iwate Prefecture, Japan. The offshore rupture sent violent tremors through Aomori and Iwate, halting Shinkansen bullet trains and rattling windows all the way to Tokyo. While Japan's strict engineering spared it from the severe destruction seen in Venezuela, the two consecutive disasters serve as a stark reminder of a broader, deeply unsettling global trend.

BREAKING At least 32 dead, more than 700 injured in Venezuela quakes, says interim president pic.twitter.com/THtr1n6Gb8 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 25, 2026

The planet has completed only a little over half of the year, yet it is racking up an astonishingly high frequency of major earthquakes crossing the magnitude 7.0 threshold.

Alarming surge of magnitude 7+ tremors

Typically, the world averages around 15 earthquakes of magnitude 7.0 or higher in an entire calendar year. However, as of late June, there are already eight quakes over the threshold of 7.0 magnitude. The compounding nature of these disasters—exemplified by Venezuela's doublet—strains regional emergency resources and highlights how volatile the first six months of the year have been for global seismic monitoring.

Massive subduction rupture in Philippines

Before the double strike in South America, the year's most lethal event occurred on June 8 offshore Soccsksargen, near the southern coast of Mindanao, Philippines. A massive magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck at a depth of 57.2 km, triggered by violent thrust faulting along the Cotabato Trench.

The shaking claimed 78 lives, injuring more than 1,300 people, and permanently raising sections of the southern Mindanao coastline by up to two metres. The sheer energy released also triggered localised tsunami waves reaching heights of 2.5 metres, marking it as the archipelago’s most destructive tectonic event in decades.

Back-to-back major shifts in North Maluku and Vanuatu

The Western Pacific has been an absolute hotbed for major magnitude 7+ activity this spring. On April 1, a powerful magnitude 7.4 earthquake hit offshore North Maluku, Indonesia. Striking at a depth of 35 km, the severe quake compromised coastal infrastructure and resulted in one reported casualty.

Exactly two days prior, on March 30, the region experienced an equally intense shift when a magnitude 7.3 earthquake ruptured offshore Sanma, Vanuatu. Because this event occurred much deeper in the earth at 121.3 km, it spared the island nation from catastrophic surface failure, though it still registered a very strong tremors across the archipelago.

Strong and deep marine disturbances

The surge in magnitude 7+ events has also extended to major offshore areas even if their distance from land limits human casualties. On April 20, a strong magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck off the coast of Iwate, Sanriku, Japan, generating a strong tremor at a shallow depth of 25 km.

Further south, exceptionally deep-focus tremors have added to the year's abnormal energy release. On March 24, a magnitude 7.5 earthquake occurred offshore Vavau, Tonga, at a depth of 229.5 km. This was mirrored on February 22 by a deep magnitude 7.1 earthquake originating 629 km beneath the seabed offshore Sabah, Malaysia, which safely dissipated most of its energy through the Earth's mantle before reaching the surface.