Singapore Recalls Everest Fish Curry Masala Due To Presence Of 'Excess Pesticide Content' |

Singapore has initiated a recall of Everest's Fish Curry Masala, a popular product in India, citing the presence of ethylene oxide, a pesticide, exceeding permissible limits. The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) released a statement on Thursday, instructing the importer, Sp Muthiah and Sons Pvt Ltd, to withdraw the affected products from circulation.

"The Centre for Food Safety in Hong Kong has issued a notification on the recall of Everest Fish Curry Masala from India due to the presence of ethylene oxide at levels exceeding permissible limit," read the SFA statement.

SFA's Stand On Presence Of Ethylene Oxide In Spice Product

Ethylene oxide, not authorised for food use, is used to fumigate agricultural products to prevent microbial contamination. However, Singapore's Food Regulations permit its use in spice sterilisation. While the SFA clarified that low levels of ethylene oxide pose no immediate health risk, prolonged exposure may lead to health complications.

"Under Singapore’s Food Regulations, ethylene oxide is allowed to be used in the sterilisation of spices," the SFA statement read.

"There is no immediate risk to consumption of food. Therefore, exposure to this substance should be minimised as much as possible," it said further.

Consumers Advised To Seek Medical Assistance

According to a statement from the SFA, consumers are advised against consuming the recalled products, and those with health concerns after consumption are urged to seek medical advice. The SFA stressed minimizing exposure to the substance. However, the food agency also stated that consumers can reach out to their point of purchase for inquiries regarding the affected products.

As of now, Everest Spices has not issued a statement in response to the recall notice. However, the India-based spice brand is set to face scrutiny over the presence of harmful ingredients in their products.