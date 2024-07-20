Singapore Night Festival Returns To BBB Precinct For 15th Edition In Aug-Sept 2024

PIXEL PARADISE at Armenian Street, a part of the Singapore Night Festival. Photo courtesy: Peranakan Museum |

The Singapore Night Festival (SNF) returns to the Bras Basah.Bugis (BBB) precinct for its 15th edition this year (23 August – 7 September 2024), with the theme “Art of Play”.

For the first time, the festival will take place over three weekends. Organised by the National Heritage Board (NHB), and supported by Lead Sponsor Samsung Singapore, the country’s largest nocturnal experience takes festival-goers on a journey to explore and learn about the rich history of the precinct.

There will be more than 50 programmes at SNF 2024, including projection mapping artworks, performances, Festival Villages, Night Lights installations, and partner programmes.

The festival has free admission with selected ticketed programmes which are available for purchase at http://go.gov.sg/sgnightfest.

Inspired by the historical significance of BBB as the birthplace of some of Singapore’s first schools, including Convent of the Holy Infant Jesus (CHIJ), St. Joseph’s Institution, and Tao Nan School, the theme of this year’s festival explores the Art of Play.

Illuminating the precinct’s rich educational history are engaging and immersive artworks that deep-dive into the concept of play and childhood, bringing BBB’s heritage to life through participative experiences.

Since its inception, the SNF has been a key platform in inspiring the growth of Singapore’s arts and heritage scene, while working with diverse stakeholders such as artists, both local and regional, and BBB partners.

Jazz’In @ Capitol. Photo courtesy: National Heritage Board |

At the SNF 2024, festival-goers will have an extra weekend to explore offerings throughout the precinct, coupled with the activation of new spots within BBB, such as GR.iD, for the new late-night Festival Village; and Bugis Street Art Lane, which is a new site hosting a Night Lights artwork.

Additionally, the SNF 2024 will be presenting four Festival Villages this year, each featuring a different identity, offering festival-goers lively communal hubs as part of their experience. The festival’s expansion is made possible with the strong support of SNF partners, which are more than 60 this year.

The team is excited to bring back Singapore’s largest nocturnal experience to the Bras Basah.Bugis precinct once again. We are grateful for our partners who have worked with us across the many editions of SNF, enabling us to expand the festival into three weekends, for the first time, for its 15th edition.Festival Director David Chew

“With more Festival Villages, new artwork locations and interactive art installations [in] this round, we hope that festival-goers can fully immerse themselves in the festival experience, while ruminating on the place of nostalgia and heritage in today’s world,” said Director Chew.

Highlight Act: Wonder World – The Machine of Nostalgia

Prepare to be transported to the whimsically charming amusement parks of Singapore’s yesteryears as local contemporary artist Sam Lo (a.k.a SKL0) presents ‘Wonder World – The Machine of Nostalgia’.

This captivating experience reimagines the entrancing magic of 1950s “great world” amusement parks in Singapore, inviting visitors to ponder the co-existence and balance between preserving heritage and embracing modernity, and the place of nostalgia in today’s society.

Wonder World invites all to immerse themselves in a nostalgic wonderland, complete with rides, game stalls, nostalgic trades, and even a wrestling ring where festival-goers can witness a unique fusion between wrestling and poetry.

Festival-goers can also win (or if all else fails, buy!) something to commemorate their visit at the Meritocratic Gift Shop, which features game stalls that challenge achievement-focused culture, before jumping into a quirky experience at The Bizarre Bazaar, where trades of the past are reimagined for modern consumers.

Festival-goers can also check out larger-than-life billboards featuring a series of murals by SKL0 and local artists Djohan Hanapi, Ben Qwek/LABSIXFIVE, Kristal Melson, and New World Plaza.

Presenting artworks are set in an alternate 1950s universe and inspired by Samsung’s Galaxy AI, inviting festival-goers to reimagine a divergent path and consider the possibilities and implications of a world shaped by innovative technologies during our growing years.

Tickets: Early-bird ticket sale for ‘Wonder World – The Machine of Nostalgia’ runs till 17 August 2024, at SGD 20. Tickets will go at SGD 25 from 18 August to 7 September 2024. Please refer to http://go.gov.sg/sgnightfest for ticketing details.

Night Lights Installations

‘Night Lights’ will once again transform everyday spaces around the BBB precinct with 10 site-specific luminous installations, inspired by the concept of play.

● At Stamford Arts Centre (SAC), ‘The Happiest Days of Our Lives’ by Rizman Putra evokes childhood nostalgia as it showcases images from the early 60s-90s with the vintage illustrations.

Delulu High. Photo courtesy: Pop GlitterFreak Collective |

Inspired by the inner child in all of us, along with our shared hopes and dreams, this creative installation transforms a lively gymnasium space — often perceived as a tough and heavy environment — into a place that is light, soft and feminine.

● Right after, festival-goers can explore the ‘Disco Bus’ and ‘Affirmation Steps’, both designed to reimagine the dreaded aspects of school into playful and healing experiences.

● Regional artists have come on board SNF, including Thai interactive installation artist KIMBAB:), who specialises in lighting projects that explore human behaviour, blending art and technology into each creation to provoke genuine smiles and moments of joy.

Fortune Beads. Photo courtesy: KIMBAB:) |

Located at Funan Mall, ‘Fortune Beads’ is an immersive interactive installation. The structure of the installation is inspired by the beads of the abacus, which was a tool of commerce, and references Funan Mall’s links to both commerce and a place of play across generations.

● Cosmetics and skincare brand Aesop presents ‘Scents of Being’ at the National Design Centre, promising an exploration of the deep connection between scent and self.

This multisensory experience takes place in a mythical forest, where each of Aesop’s eleven Eau de Parfum will serve as a guiding light, inviting festival-goers on a journey of aromatic discovery, evoking childlike wonder and curiosity. Among these, a new fragrance awaits to be unveiled.

● Did you know that there was once a Red House bakery, which graced the site of Carlton Hotel in Singapore? Artist Jaxton Su will be paying homage and transporting festival-goers back in time with ‘Red House Café’, an experiential public artwork adorned with geometric shapes reminiscent of popular bakery items like curry puffs and cakes.

Red House Cafe. Photo courtesy: Jaxton Su |

● Festival-goers at Armenian Street will be greeted by a larger-than-life illuminated paper plane, offering a major throwback to childhood and nostalgia. Taking inspiration from BBB’s history and in honour of the former schools in the precinct, ‘First Flight’ by Aaron Lim and Quek Jia Qi also reflects the imaginative spirit of students. The interactive installation will be accompanied with an activity that hopes to encourage contemplation and imagination.

First Flight. Photo courtesy: Aaron Lim and Quek Jia Qi |

Projection mapping

The SNF 2024 will see the return of projection mapping installations, a festival staple, showcasing a blend of nostalgia, imagination and creativity. These installations will illuminate the facades of two cultural buildings in the BBB precinct, both of which were once schools, inviting everyone to rediscover the joy of play and artistic expression.

● The Peranakan Museum will host a projection mapping work for the SNF for the first time. Featuring a co-created work by regional artists and international collectives, ‘Between Threads’ by Singaporean film director Clare Chong, Jennifer O’Connor and Taufiq Hidyat celebrates intricate artistry and diverse perspectives of Peranakan communities.

Inspired by elements from the museum’s collection, including textiles and artefacts, the artwork dynamically transforms through audience interactions, offering multifaceted ways of viewing the work.

● CHIJMES will come alive with four captivating works that are part of the ‘SNF Projection Masterclass’ led by Shakir (a.k.a Grasshopper), a Malaysian multimedia digital artist and a cofounder of Filamen, an art collective specialising in projection mapping, light installations and interactive projects.

Annually, as part of the SNF’s capability building initiatives, it selects up to four artists with limited projection mapping experience to join the Projection Masterclass Series.

A Prototype of Play. Photo courtesy: deniseardenise |

This series includes multiple training sessions designed to introduce and equip participants with fundamental projection mapping techniques. This year’s four featured artists are Yanyun Chen and Alex Scollay; Rachaodoodles; Aaah House; and deniseardenise.

Festival Villages

This year, the SNF introduces four Festival Villages, each with its own identity and character. This includes the debut of a late-night Festival Village (beyond midnight!) named Twilight Playground @ GR.iD, inspired by GR.iD’s youth-orientated offerings and edgy vibes. The Festival Village will transform into an interactive playground with an escape room experience, and a beer garden among culinary experiences.

The other three returning Festival Villages are:

● SMU Arts Fest 2024: PLAY at SMU Campus Green, held in conjunction with Singapore Management University’s Arts Fest, which will feature a whimsical mix of nostalgic elements and lively cross-disciplinary collaborations;

● Festival Village @ CHIJMES, an oasis set in a historical landmark amid restaurants; and

● PIXEL PARADISE at Armenian Street, inspired by the Peranakan Museum’s beaded objects and retro video games.

All four Festival Villages will feature Night Lights, performances and a diverse array of food experiences.

Ronnie Ng, Head of Mobile eXperiences, Samsung Electronics Singapore, said, “Following our successful collaboration last year, we are excited to be working with Singapore Night Festival once again to bring a larger and more immersive experience for festival goers. With AI influencing modern-day creativity and interactions, we are pleased to be working with SNF and participating artists to explore the idea of play with AI, with the hope of instilling a sense of wonder and breaking down barriers when it comes to appreciating art and culture.”

Partner programmes

The SNF 2024 will feature a line-up of performances across the festival’s weekends, celebrating creativity, heritage and the community. These include various “mini-festivals” and programmes by BBB stakeholders which will be happening alongside the main festival.

● Among the highlights is a Xinyao Singalong @ Bras Basah Complex, hosted by 96.3 Hao FM DJs including Jing Yun (Carine Ang) and co-organised with the Bras Basah Merchants Association. Inspired by the xinyao singalong held at Bras Basah Complex a decade ago as part of The Songs We Sang, a 2015 Singaporean documentary directed by Eva Tang, the singalong will be making its return as part of SNF 2024.

Xinyao Singalong @ Bras Basah Complex. Photo courtesy: National Heritage Board |

● The Voices of Singapore Festival, Singapore’s largest non-competitive choral event, will be taking place alongside the SNF for the first time. Organised by Voices of Singapore, the festival will feature a diverse range of activities including concerts, singalongs, as well as solo and a cappella performances within BBB.

● #WaterlooStKakis, a collective comprising Centre 42, Objectifs, P7:1SMA, SMU-Arts and Culture Management and The Theatre Practice, returns to the SNF for the second year with Waterloo Street Stories 2024: Interplay. Festival-goers can celebrate the dynamic cultures of Waterloo Street through movement performances, getai shows, an outdoor photography exhibition and interactive experiences like culinary pop-ups, personalised insta-letters, tarot reading and photo collage-making.

● Capitol Singapore will once again host a series of jazz performances, celebrating the heritage and traditions of BBB while weaving in the untold stories of the precinct.

The SNF 2024 is organised by the NHB, with the support of BBB partners and stakeholders, Official Partners – Aesop, Bugis Street, Capitol (Perennial Holdings), CHIJMES (Perennial Holdings) and Funan, and Supporters – Raffles City Singapore and Toast Box.