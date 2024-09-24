Singapore Indian Puja Association Embraces Inclusivity To Foster Community Spirit In The Lion City

Dhunuchi Naach is an integral part of the Durga Puja. A participant showcases her moves during the event at SIPA Durga Puja 2023. Photo courtesy: Singapore Indian Puja Association |

Durga Puja is around the corner. The biggest festival of the Bengali community will commence on October 9 and run through October 13 this year. While West Bengal in India is the epicentre of the Puja globally, other Indian states and communities in various countries celebrate it too. The Puja has a significant fan base in Singapore. Though the number of Bengalis in Singapore celebrating Durga Puja is a few thousands — as per PeopleGroup.org, Singapore currently houses 153,000 Bengalis; however, the group is divided into various religions, including Hinduism and Islam — the city-state has quite a few committees and associations organising the festival. One such is the Singapore Indian Puja Association (SIPA). Still in its formative stage, SIPA will host its third Puja this year, having started in 2022.

Even though just a few years old and less experienced than other organisers in the country, SIPA has made a name for itself with its inclusive approach. “SIPA’s Durga Puja stands out for its unique approach that emphasizes equality, inclusivity, and community spirit. Unlike many traditional Pujas, we don’t have any titular positions or badges that separate volunteers from the committee; everyone is treated as equals, fostering a strong sense of unity,” says Shirshendu Bhattacharya, a SIPA organiser. Speaking to Connected to India, Shirshendu adds that SIPA makes no distinction between members and non-members, ensuring that every individual who attends their Puja is welcomed with the same warmth and respect.

While festivals are supposed to foster harmony, Durga Puja in Singapore has been labelled as discriminatory by some. Sharing his experience, media expert Mohan J Dutta alleges the presence of the same in his blog ‘A tale of two Durga Pujas in Singapore: Caste, class, and racism among Bengali migrants‘. Dutta, who served as a visiting associate professor in Communications and New Media at the National University of Singapore earlier, is now the Dean’s Chair Professor of Communication and Director of the Center for Culture-Centered Approach to Research and Evaluation (CARE) at Massey University in New Zealand.

“The puja of the expatriate, upper caste, upper class Hindu Bengalis, mostly from West Bengal (henceforth referred to as expat), and the puja of the working class Bengali migrant workers, both Hindu and Muslim mostly from Bangladesh. Between these two registers, there are two or three more pujas that are synonymous with what usually happens when Bengalis in the diaspora get together to do a puja and end up with internal strifes over power and control of puja-related resources,” Dutta writes.

“The pandal (this is a built up structure that houses the goddess as well as various stalls and exhibits) of the expatriate Puja is marked by its distinct lines of separation. Metal fencing is set up to mark the space inside and the space outside. The expat community, with fashionable puja decor (saris and jewelry ordered specifically to show off wealth during the puja), sits in the inside, while the community of workers largely crowd outside the fencing to line up to see the Goddess. The exorbitant puja subscription fees work to mark the separation of the inside and outside, working as a natural gatekeeper to keep out the caste/class/religious outsiders.

“The pandal of the migrant worker Puja is open. There are no bars or propped up fences. On the days of the puja, free puja food (including the Puja bhog) is offered to every visitor to the pandal. The puja is marked by the large presence of migrant workers organizing the events, inviting community members and visitors to join in,” he adds.

Speaking to Connected to India on the condition of anonymity, a Singapore resident from the Bengali community says discrimination is rampant among organisers during the Durga Puja. “A few years ago, I went to this puja where every time we entered, we had to pay 20 (Singaporean) dollars as a fee. Since I wasn’t a member, there was no seat for me.”

She terms her experience as ‘shabby’, stating, “For most puja associations in the country, if you’re not a member, you’re nobody. That spoils the entire vibe associated with Durga Puja.”



This is what SIPA took notice of and tried to address since its inception. “Our focus isn’t on creating a grand spectacle, but on cultivating a homely atmosphere where everyone feels like part of the family. One of our key commitments is to ensure that everyone who comes to our Puja receives prasad, reflecting our ethos of inclusivity and sharing,” Shirshendu says.

The association serves complimentary prasadam to over 2500 people over the 4 days in traditional ‘shalpatar bati’ (plates made from leaves of sal tree). SIPA has opted for the leafy product as part of its “commitment to environmental sustainability”. The association also re-uses the idol, as part of its sustainable goals. “SIPA’s Durga Puja isn’t just a celebration; it’s a community-driven, inclusive, and green festival where everyone is equal, and everyone belongs,” he says.

SIPA reuses the idol to as part of its sustainable goals. Photo courtesy: Singapore Indian Puja Association |

SIPA’s inclusivity isn’t just limited to caste or religion, it has also addressed the gender disparity. Speaking to Connected to India, Urbi Basu Julka, another SIPA member, says, “Ours is also the only puja where the Dhaaki (Dhak player) is a female in all of Singapore!”

Urbi tells CtoI that, unlike the norm, SIPA allows anyone to cook the bhog. “As long as you can cook and are willing to do it, you’re allowed. You don’t have to be a brahmin to cook bhog at SIPA.”

“Unlike many traditional Pujas, we don’t have any titular positions or badges that separate volunteers from the committee,” says SIPA Durga Puja organiser Shirshendu Bhattacharya (left), pictured here with co-organiser Urbi Basu Julka. Photo courtesy: Singapore Indian Puja Association |

Apart from that, SIPA has also made its Kumari Puja — where young Hindu girls are worshipped as goddess Durga on the day of Maha Astami — inclusive. “Our Kumari Puja welcomes any Kumari, with no religious or class-based biases,” Shirshendu says.

Shirshendu says SIPA receives love from the Malay and Chinese communities as well. “Over the past two years, we’ve been delighted to see how our festival resonates with people from diverse backgrounds. They not only visit but also actively participate and support our efforts, embracing the cultural richness and communal spirit of the event,” he says.

The SIPA member believes that the inclusive atmosphere has strengthened the bonds within the broader community, making Durga Puja a celebration that truly transcends cultural boundaries. “The shared joy and mutual respect during the Puja create a vibrant, multicultural environment that reflects the spirit of unity and harmony in Singapore,” he adds.

Asked about the differences between Durga Puja in West Bengal and Singapore, Shirshendu says SIPA tries to emulate the richness and tradition from the Bengali heartland at the Lion City.

“Whether in Singapore or Kolkata, the spirit of Durga Puja remains a celebration of love, tradition, and shared joy,” he adds.

Vibrant sarees are usually unpacked during the puja. The five days of the Durga Puja provide the perfect opportunity to drape this desi garment while taking part in the festivity. Photo courtesy: Singapore Indian Puja Association |

Apart from the Puja traditions, there are also activities for people of all ages.

Through its cultural body Saptarang, the association will organise Antakshari, a parlour game where participants sing the first verse of a song that begins with the last letter of the previous contestant’s song. The event will be judged by Renuka Arora Bhagat of Radio Masti.

There will be another musical event: Tribute to Kishore Kumar. Artistes will get the chance to showcase their talents during the classical dance and folk music event. SIPA has also scheduled ‘share your flair by SIPA kids’ as part of its 2024 Durga Puja activities.

