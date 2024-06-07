Singapore: Changi Airport Traveller Caught With Undeclared Currency Worth SGD 75,166

A huge amount of undeclared cash was found on a traveller at the Changi Airport Terminal 1 in Singapore. Photo courtesy: Facebook/ Immigration & Checkpoints Authority |

A traveller passing through Terminal 1 of the Changi Airport in Singapore was held with undeclared currency notes amounting to more than SGD 75,166 in value.

The incident was made public by the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) of Singapore, through a Facebook post.

Headlined ‘Cash me if you can’, the ICA post said that officers at Changi Airport Terminal 1 “profiled a traveller for routine checks and found undeclared currencies amounting to more than SGD75,166 in value on him”.

The case was subsequently referred to the Singapore Police Force for further investigations, added the post.

The traveller had cash stuffed everywhere in his clothes. Photo courtesy: Facebook/ Immigration & Checkpoints Authority |

According to the ICA, under Singapore measures “to combat money laundering and terrorism financing, travellers are required by law to submit a full and accurate report declaration if they are entering or leaving Singapore carrying a total value of Physical Currency and Bearer Negotiable Instruments (CBNI) exceeding S$20,000 (or its equivalent in foreign currency)”.

The ICA informed the public: “From 13 May 2024, 0000hrs, all travellers must submit CBNI declarations electronically through https://www.ica.gov.sg/enter-transit-depart/at-our-checkpoints/for-travellers/CBNI. Travellers can do so up to 72 hours before [their] arrival into or departure from Singapore. This replaces the paper-based CBNI declaration that travellers were required to submit at our checkpoints previously.”

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Connected To India)