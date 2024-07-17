Singapore And The US Reaffirm Long-Standing Bilateral Defence Relations

Singapore’s Minister for Defence Dr Ng Eng Hen (left) with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III. Photo courtesy: MINDEF |

Singapore’s Minister for Defence Dr Ng Eng Hen met US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on 16 July 2024 (Singapore time). Dr Ng was greeted by a Guard of Honour contingent at the Pentagon before the meeting with Secretary Austin. During the meeting, Dr Ng and Secretary Austin reaffirmed the excellent bilateral defence relationship and the mutually beneficial partnership between Singapore and the US.

Both principals also discussed the US’ presence in and engagement of the Asia-Pacific. Dr Ng expressed appreciation for the US’ long-standing support for the Singapore Armed Forces’ training in the US, as well as for the acquisition and operationalisation of the F-35 aircraft.

They also discussed bilateral cooperation in new and emerging technology areas such as artificial intelligence (AI). In particular, they welcomed the signing of the Statement of Intent (SOI) regarding Data, Analytics and Artificial Intelligence Cooperation by Deputy Secretary (Technology), Brigadier-General (BG) Yew Chee Leung, and Chief Digital and AI Officer, Dr Radha Iyengar Plumb.

Minister @Ng_Eng_Hen, our accomplishments underscore the outstanding progress that the U.S. and Singapore have made together to advance our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific. Thanks for making the trip and it was great to see you at the Pentagon today. pic.twitter.com/YQz5bHDl6m — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) July 16, 2024

Under this SOI, both sides have identified key areas of collaboration and learning, such as in responsible AI, quality data and talent management.

The SOI builds on MINDEF’s and the U.S. DoD’s long-standing defence technology cooperation, in line with the 2005 Strategic Framework Agreement and Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA), as well as the 2015 Enhanced DCA, where both countries agreed to cooperate in new, advanced, and niche areas, and further defence cooperation in existing military, policy, strategic, technology, and non-conventional security spheres.

Dr Ng affirmed the signing of the SOI, and said, “Artificial Intelligence is becoming increasingly vital in helping militaries secure a competitive edge in today’s digital battlefield. I am glad both Singapore and the US are working closely together to accelerate and scale AI adoption in military applications.”

Dr Ng is in the US from 15 to 18 July (Singapore time). He will speak at the opening night of the Aspen Security Forum on July 17.

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Connected To India)