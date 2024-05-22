Singapore Airlines Turbulence Ccene: Seatbelt-less Passengers Were 'Launched Into The Ceiling'

Singapore Airlines SQ321 on-board scene after extreme turbulence. Photo courtesy: X/@stillgray |

Some passengers have a tendency to take their seatbelts off when the on-board seatbelt sign goes off; some keep the seatbelts on all through the flight. In the case of the turbulence-hit Singapore Airlines flight on the London-Singapore sector, the seatbelt-less passengers were “launched into the ceiling”.

A Reuters report quoted a passenger on the flight (SQ321) to create a picture of what went on inside that aircraft, a Boeing 777-300R. The turbulence resulted in the death of one passenger, a British man.

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong posted on X today that a “thorough investigation” into the incident would be conducted.

As the plane flew over Myanmar, it hit the pocket of turbulence, and extreme chaos ensued. The news agency quoted Malaysian student Dzafran Azmir as saying, “Suddenly the aircraft starts tilting up and there was shaking.”

Checking that his seatbelt was fastened, Azmir adopted the brace position that is part of general on-flight safety.

But all around him, people and things were flying up, not being anchored by seatbelts.

He told Reuters that there was “a very dramatic drop”, and so almost everyone who did not have their seatbelts fastened “was launched immediately into the ceiling”.

Azmir added, “Some people hit their heads on the baggage cabins overhead and dented it; they hit the places where lights and masks are and broke straight through it.”

Photos shared on social media show a Singapore Airlines airhostess with blood on her face from a nosebleed; and passengers seated in a stunned manner, with damaged parts of the overhead panels hanging above their seats.

Relieved to hear that 131 passengers and 12 crew onboard Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 have safely returned to Singapore early this morning. We will conduct a thorough investigation. On behalf of 🇸🇬, I thank the authorities in 🇹🇭 for their support.



🔗: https://t.co/i26yvh0uOI pic.twitter.com/sWfNhtiSAb — Lawrence Wong (@LawrenceWongST) May 22, 2024

All of it happened within seconds, said Azmir, speaking to Reuters. “People dropped to the ground, my phone flew out of my hand and went a couple aisles to the side, people’s shoes flung about.”

This debris-strewn plane made an emergency landing at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi. Those who did not need treatment in Thailand were brought to Singapore early today. Reuters reported that the arriving passengers were met by Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong.

