Sikkim Landslide: Heavy Rain Damages Houses In Rimbi Village As Landslides, Mudflows And Road Blockages Hit Gangtok | Video | X / ANI

Gangtok: A major landslide triggered by continuous rainfall damaged several houses in Rimbi village under the Yuksom-Tashiding constituency of West Sikkim, officials said.

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The landslide occurred on Thursday night (September 24), with debris moving towards inhabited areas and causing damage to multiple structures, including government quarters of the Power Department.

Several houses were reportedly damaged or destroyed due to the landslide. However, no casualties have been reported so far.

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This has raised concerns among residents amid continued rainfall, with nearby houses, properties, and connectivity in the area facing risk.

Authorities are assessing the extent of the damage and monitoring the situation in the affected area.

The incident comes amid continuous heavy rainfall in Sikkim, which has triggered multiple landslides, mudflows and road blockages across several areas.

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The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Gangtok, has initiated an extensive damage assessment following rain-related incidents reported across the district.

A multi-agency team led by Kabi Tingda MLA Tshering T Bhutia, along with the OSD to the MLA, councillors, DDMA officials, Roads & Bridges Department engineers, the Ranka Block Development Officer and revenue surveyors, inspected several affected locations on Wednesday and Thursday.

The teams assessed areas affected by landslides, road blockages, mud and debris flows, and damage to residential structures.

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Several locations, including stretches of the Luing–Ranka Highway near Bojoghari, Lower Bojoghari, Lingding, High Court Road, TNA Gate, VIP Colony, Upper Z-Bojoghari, Pangthang–Lingdok Road, Pamro Gaon, Ling Perbing, Upper and Middle Luing, Phenzong, Ranka, Rakdong Tintek, Daragaon Upper Burtuk, Sichey and Arithang, were inspected.

Authorities said several road stretches remain obstructed, affecting vehicular movement. Public infrastructure, including the Sewage Treatment Plant at Sichey, has also sustained damage, while debris accumulation near the Enchey School 33/11 kV Switching Station has been identified as a potential hazard.

As a precautionary measure, tarpaulins have been placed at vulnerable slide zones to prevent further rainwater seepage. The District Collector and DDMA Chairman have directed concerned departments to clear roads and debris, restore connectivity, verify damages, and provide assistance to affected residents.

Authorities have advised people to avoid unnecessary travel through landslide-prone areas and remain alert, especially during night hours. Residents living near unstable slopes have been asked to monitor cracks, slope movement, or falling debris and immediately report any warning signs.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)