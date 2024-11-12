Shocking Video: 35 Killed, 43 Injured After Car Ploughs Into Crowd Exercising Outside Stadium In China

@mrm313131

In a shocking incident, at least 35 people were killed and 43 injured after a car ploughed into a crowd of people exercising outside a stadium in China's Zhuhai on Monday evening.

While reports of the incident are widely censored in the official media, videos posted on X showed distressing visuals of bodies lying on the street with people crying for help.

Accused goes in coma after trying to injure self

As per reports, the accused, a 62-year-old male driver, surnamed Fan, was arrested while trying to feel and is currently in a coma after he tried to injure himself.

Fan drove a small SUV through a barrier and into Zhuhai Sports Centre, hitting multiple civilians.

Reports suggest that the incident was triggered by Fan’s dissatisfaction over the outcome of a property settlement case following his divorce.

Zhuhai is currently hosting China's prestigious airshow.

President Xi Jinping reacts

Meanwhile, President Xi Jinping has urged all-out efforts to treat the people injured in the car-ramming case in Zhuhai City. Xi also demanded punishment for the perpetrator in accordance with the law, the Xinhua report said.