Shehbaz Sharif Says Pak Forces Ready To 'Crush' Any Aggression Amid Afghanistan Escalation

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif warns that the country’s armed forces can “crush any aggressive ambitions” after airstrikes on Afghanistan |

Shehbaz Sharif on Friday asserted that Pakistan’s armed forces are fully capable of defeating any threat, following airstrikes on neighbouring Afghanistan. In a statement issued via the Prime Minister’s Office and shared on the government’s X account, he said the nation stands united behind its military, Sharif also warned that the armed forces have the full capability to “crush any aggressive ambitions,” following airstrikes on neighbouring Afghanistan.

Sharif emphasised that while Pakistan remains committed to regional peace, it will not allow its territorial integrity to be challenged. He warned that any act of aggression would invite a decisive response, stressing that national defence remains non-negotiable.

Praise For Military Leadership

The Prime Minister said the armed forces, under the leadership of Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, are carrying out their duties with professionalism and dedication. He highlighted their advanced training, strategic preparedness and capability to counter both internal and external threats.

President Zardari Echoes Warning

Separately, President Asif Ali Zardari reinforced the government’s stance, stating that Pakistan would not compromise on peace or territorial sovereignty. He said any misreading of Pakistan’s restraint as weakness would be met with a strong and comprehensive response.

Islamabad Declares ‘Open War’

Tensions escalated sharply after Pakistan carried out airstrikes in Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia. Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif declared what he termed “open war” against Afghanistan, accusing the Taliban-led administration of harbouring militants and exporting terrorism after the withdrawal of NATO forces.

He said Pakistan’s patience had “overflowed” and warned of decisive action.

Kabul Condemns Strikes

Afghanistan’s spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid condemned the strikes as “cowardly,” stating that airstrikes were carried out in parts of Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia. He added that no casualties had been reported.

Durand Line Tensions Persist

The latest escalation comes amid longstanding tensions along the disputed Durand Line, a 19th-century border that remains a flashpoint between Islamabad and the Taliban-led government in Kabul over cross-border security concerns.