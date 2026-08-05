Shehbaz Sharif Calls For UN-Mandated Plebiscite As India Marks Anniversary Of Article 370's Abrogation

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday renewed Islamabad's criticism of India's decision to revoke Article 370, reiterating Pakistan's long-standing position on Jammu and Kashmir as the country marked seven years since the constitutional change.

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In a post on X, Sharif described India's move of August 5, 2019, as a "unilateral and illegal" action and asserted that the region's status remained disputed under international law. He also alleged that New Delhi had increased its military presence in the region and was attempting to alter its demographic character.

The Pakistani prime minister further claimed that promises of development could not replace what he described as the right of the people of Jammu and Kashmir to determine their future through a plebiscite under United Nations resolutions. He asked India to reverse the measures introduced in 2019 and called for a resolution of the dispute in line with the UN Charter and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Sharif's remarks came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the changes that have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh since the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A.

In his message, Modi said the decision had ushered in a new era of development and empowerment in the region. He pointed to improvements in infrastructure, education, healthcare, entrepreneurship and sporting opportunities, while also stating that women and marginalised communities had benefited from the full application of the Indian Constitution.

The prime minister also linked the anniversary to the 125th birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, saying that the late leader's vision of national integration had been realised through the August 2019 decision.

The revocation of Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, continues to remain a major point of contention between India and Pakistan.