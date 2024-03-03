Shehbaz Sharif Beats Omar Ayub Khan In Crucial Voting To Become Pakistan PM For Second Time | PIC: AFP

Islamabad: Shehbaz Sharif has been elected as the next Prime Minister of Pakistan on Sunday in the National Assembly. Voting was held in the National Assembly to elect the 24th Prime Minister of Pakistan. Shehbaz Sharif defeated his opponent Omar Ayub Khan.

There are reports that Shehbaz Sharif secured 201 votes and Omar Ayub Khan managed to get only 92 votes in the National Assembly, where the total strength of legislators is 336 members. The threshold for victory was set at 169 votes.

About Omar Ayub Khan

Omar Ayub Khan, who got 92 votes, is backed by the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), the political group of legislators belonging to former Pakistan Prime Minister and jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party leader Imran Khan. They came together and formed an alliance after the PTI was barred from contesting elections in the country for allegedly violating election laws.

Pakistan Elections

Elections were held in Pakistan on February 8 and the results were not clear even after few days of the counting began. No party was able to get a clear majority in the elections. There were also allegations of rigging in the elections and delayed results.

About Shehbaz Sharif

Shehbaz Sharif (72) served as the Prime Minister of Pakistan until August, 2023, when the National Assembly was dissolved to make way for a caretaker government. The caretaker government had a mammoth task of holding the national elections in the country.

Shehbaz Sharif is the younger brother of former Pakistan Prime Minister and the founder of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) party Nawaz Sharif. PMLN party has formed the government in alliance with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) which is led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Imran Khan's PTI

Imran Khan's PTI was forced to field its candidates as independents as they lost their election symbol after Imran Khan was jailed in several cases. PTI also emerged as the largest group and managed to win 93 seats.

Assembly Session

The first assembly session in Pakistan after elections kick-started with a delay of more than one hour as the legislators who belonged to the PTI-backed SIC raised slogans in the hall in favour of their jailed leader and former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.