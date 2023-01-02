Sharjah-bound flight cancelled after bird hit in Coimbatore

Representative pic/ Pixabay

New Delhi: The Air Arabia flight which was bound for Sharjah was cancelled on Monday after it was hit by two birds at the Coimbatore airport early this morning.

The incident happened around 7 am when two birds hit the Sharjah-bound flight when it was moving on the runway at the Coimbatore airport for take-off.

As the pilot was able to notice this bird hit, the aircraft was stopped and subsequently, the flight was cancelled.

Airport Director Senthil Valavan said that many passengers got their tickets cancelled and a few of them were accommodated in a hotel.

"We are now waiting for the spares to reach the airport and hope the repair work will be over by this evening and the service will resume from tomorrow morning," he added.