SGD 9.7 Million Raised For 65 Beneficiaries By Mediacorp President’s Challenge Night 2024 And Walkathon

The total donation amount is announced at the President’s Challenge Night 2024. Photo courtesy: Mediacorp |

A total of 65 beneficiaries in Singapore received support from the SGD 9,699,979 (almost SGD 9.7 million) in donations raised by the annual flagship fundraiser, President’s Challenge Night, and the inaugural President’s Challenge Walkathon organised by Mediacorp on October 6, 2024.

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam flags off the inaugural President’s Challenge Walkathon organised by Mediacorp on October 6, 2024. Photo courtesy: Mediacorp |

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam with the inaugural President’s Challenge Walkathon participants on October 6, 2024. Photo courtesy: Mediacorp |

Together, the President’s Challenge Walkathon participants covered over 90km across two routes in a meaningful walk that included stops at various organisations supported by the President’s Challenge 2024. Photo courtesy: Mediacorp |

One of the most spectacular moments of President’s Challenge Night was that of Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam kicking a football on the stage, aiming for a net guarded by popular Singapore goalie Hassan Sunny.

Hassan Sunny guards the goal as President Tharman Shanmugaratnam takes a shot at the President’s Challenge Night 2024. Photo courtesy: Mediacorp |

Following enthusiastic public participation in the President’s Challenge Walkathon, flagged off by Tharman himself, the President’s Challenge Night event offered dazzling entertainment, with former boy band superstar Ronan Keating (of Boyzone) and local stars Rahimah Rahim and Deborah Choi among headliner artistes. An innovative collaboration between Zoe Tay and Bhaskar’s Arts Academy celebrated cultural fusion through dance.

International pop star Ronan Keating performs on stage at the President’s Challenge Night 2024. Photo courtesy: Mediacorp |

About the fundraiser night and the walkathon, a Mediacorp press release said: “These dynamic initiatives effectively mobilised public support throughout its ‘phygital’ donation drive, culminating in an impressive total of $9,699,979 raised to benefit a diverse group of 65 beneficiaries under the President’s Challenge.”

Singapore stars Rahimah Rahim, Deborah Choi, and Silver Voices perform at the President’s Challenge Night 2024. Photo courtesy: Mediacorp |

Zoe Tay and Bhaskar’s Arts Academy at the President’s Challenge Night 2024. Photo courtesy: Mediacorp |

Temasek Polytechnic Dance Ensemble performs at the President’s Challenge Night 2024. Photo courtesy: Mediacorp |

The release informed: “Mediacorp’s extensive initiatives to rally donations commenced with a nationwide publicity campaign on September 10. This campaign showcased heartfelt stories of beneficiaries, effectively amplifying the positive impact of the President’s Challenge.”

Some of the President’s Challenge fundraiser beneficiaries. Image courtesy: Mediacorp |

“Through a diverse range of platforms — including free-to-air channels, radio stations, and social media — the campaign raised awareness and inspired generous donations. The introduction of an innovative ‘phygital’ experience also allowed donors to customise virtual stars to commemorate their contributions and reflect the community’s collective spirit.”

On the morning of the President’s Challenge Walkathon, “the excitement reached new heights”, said the release. Some details of the inaugural walkathon:

- The 12-hour relay was flagged off by Guest of Honour President Tharman Shanmugaratnam at The Turning Point Halfway House.

- The walkathon featured more than 1,000 spirited participants, including several Mediacorp personalities.

- Together, the participants covered over 90km across two routes in a meaningful walk that included stops at various organisations supported by the President’s Challenge 2024.

In the evening, the President’s Challenge Night, hosted by veteran presenter Steven Chia and DJ Yasminne Cheng, captivated audiences. The evening finale had all performers come together for a powerful rendition of The Climb.

Throughout the campaign, many members of the public donated via the QR code displayed during the show or via mediacorp.sg/pc. The donation link is available until Sunday, 13 October 2024, for everyone to continue supporting the cause.

Catch President’s Challenge Night 2024 on screen

The President’s Challenge Night 2024 programme is available on demand for free on mewatch; and there will be a repeat telecast on Channel 5 on Sunday, 13 October, from 4.30pm.

All proceeds from the President’s Challenge Donation Drive will aid the 65 benefiting organisations backed by President’s Challenge 2024. These include Club HEAL, a charity that supports the societal reintegration of individuals with mental health issues; Singapore Disability Sports Council, the national sports body for persons with disabilities, which aims to transform lives through sport as a form of rehabilitative therapy and means to realise potentials; and TOUCH Community Services, a multi-service organisation spanning a spectrum of communal causes. More information on President’s Challenge 2024 can be found at presidentschallenge.gov.sg.

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Connected To India)