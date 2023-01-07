Seychelles: India condemns vandalism of Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela's statues

ANI

The Indian mission in Seychelles has condemned the vandalism of the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela located at the Peace Park in the capital city of Victoria.

Indian High Commission condemns the vandalism

"The High Commission of India condemns the mindless act of vandalism of statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela located at the Peace Park in Victoria," the Indian mission said in a statement on January 6.

The statue of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled at Peace Park, Victoria in June, 2022, according to the Indian mission.

The statue was placed next to one of Sir James Macham, the founding President of Seychelles, and Nelson Mandela, the anti-apartheid revolutionary and political leader who served as the first president of South Africa.

Gandhi's message inspired non-violent struggle worldwide: India

The Indian mission said Mahatma Gandhi's message of humanity and peaceful struggle against colonialism is universally relevant and has inspired non-violent struggle worldwide.

"His statue at the Peace Park is also symbolic of the historic, warm and cordial ties between India and Seychelles," the statement added.

The High Commission thanked the Seychelles authorities for their action and expressed hope that the perpetrators would be apprehended expeditiously.

There have been other incidents of vandalism of Bapu's statue in other parts of the world. In August last year, a handcrafted statue of Mahatma Gandhi was destroyed by six men in New York City. Before that in February 2022, Gandhi's life-sized statue at Union Square near Manhattan was vandalised.

Both acts were strongly condemned by the Indian mission, triggering shock and disappointment among the Indian-American community.