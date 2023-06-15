Explosive Allegations By Australian Lawmaker Lidia Thorpe: 'Sexually Assaulted By Powerful Men In Parliament'

Twitter

An independent Australian lawmaker made emotional statements in the Senate on Thursday, disclosing allegations of sexual misconduct she experienced within the parliament premises.

Lidia Thorpe expressed that the parliament building was an "unsafe environment" for women to work in, recounting incidents where she was subjected to sexual comments, cornered in a stairwell, inappropriately touched by influential men.

Senator David Van suspended

Earlier, Thorpe had accused a fellow senator, David Van, of sexually assaulting her, but she was compelled to withdraw her remark due to potential consequences. However, on Thursday, she reiterated the core accusations against Van, despite his strong denial of the claims. As a result of that, Van's Liberal Party suspended him in response to the allegations.

Although the allegations were protected by Australia's defamation laws, Thorpe mentioned that Van had involved legal representation, forcing her to restate her case while navigating parliamentary rules. She highlighted that the term "sexual assault" may have different interpretations for different people and proceeded to describe her personal experiences within the Australian democracy.

Thorpe: Others who are abused chose not to come forward for the sake of their careers

Thorpe even expressed fear in leaving her office, cautiously checking for a clear path before stepping out. Thorpe emphasised that her anxiety was so intense that she had to be accompanied by someone whenever she moved inside the parliament building. In addition to her aniety, she acknowledged that there were likely others who had undergone similar experiences but chose not to come forward for the sake of their careers.

'Sexist culture'

These recent revelations contribute to the ongoing issue of assault and harassment within Australian politics since 2021.

The case of former political aide Brittany Higgins, who alleged being raped by a conservative staffer in a cabinet minister's parliamentary office after a night of heavy drinking in March 2019, ignited a series of investigations. These inquiries exposed the prevalent sexist culture within Australian politics, with a government-backed inquiry in 2021 revealing widespread sexual harassment and bullying affecting lawmakers and staff alike. one in three individuals working in parliament at the time reported experiencing some form of sexual harassment, while 63 percent of female parliamentarians disclosed similar encounters.

The Higgins case led to nationwide protests and a court trial that ultimately resulted in a mistrial and was not retried due to concerns about her mental health.