Several feared dead and injured in blast outside Kabul's military airport on New Year's Day

A spokesman for the Taliban-run interior ministry confirmed the news of the blast outside Kabul military airport on Sunday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 01, 2023, 11:42 AM IST
article-image
A massive bomb blast took place outside Kabul's military airport causing multiple casualties, a spokesman for the Taliban-run interior ministry said on Sunday.

“Today morning an explosion took place outside Kabul military airport, due to which a number of our citizens were martyred and injured,” spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor told Reuters, adding that investigations are under way.

More details to follow...

Several feared dead and injured in blast outside Kabul's military airport on New Year's Day

Several feared dead and injured in blast outside Kabul's military airport on New Year's Day

