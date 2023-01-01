Several feared dead and injured in blast outside Kabul's military airport on New Year's Day

A massive bomb blast took place outside Kabul's military airport causing multiple casualties, a spokesman for the Taliban-run interior ministry said on Sunday.
“Today morning an explosion took place outside Kabul military airport, due to which a number of our citizens were martyred and injured,” spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor told Reuters, adding that investigations are under way.
More details to follow...
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)