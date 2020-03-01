‘Seriously people, Stop buying masks’: US Surgeon General Jerome Adams amid coronavirus outbreak

In the meanwhile, China's coronavirus death toll climbed to 2,870 with 35 new deaths, while the confirmed cases increased to 79,824 even as the infections outside the worst-hit Hubei province dropped with only three positive cases reported in a single day, continuing the trend of slowdown in the rest of the country.

COVID-19, which at one time started spreading rapidly all over China, showed a declining trend with three new confirmed cases reported outside Hubei on Saturday.

Outside of China, there have been a total of 86 deaths due to coronavirus, 19 of them occurred in the past 24 hours. According to a report by WHO, Mexico and San Marino reported their first coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. 53 countries, apart from China, have been affected and over 85,400 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed globally.

