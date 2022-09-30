See how a $1 million car becomes a hurricane supply vehicle in Florida

Image of McLaren which was washed away | Instagram/ @lambo9286

Hurricane Ian has caused huge damage in the state of Florida and has damaged many properties. Several million people have already been affected by this Category 4 hurricane.

The recent case in point is the of a brand new $1 million (8 crore) McLaren hypercar, getting washed away. The car which can go from 0 to 60 mph (96.5 kph) in just two seconds and top out at nearly 350 kph was parked in a garage when it was washed away around the neighbourhood and ended up being half submerged on the flooded street.

The owner shared the image of his car post the incident. "My hurricane supply car. (sic)," he wrote. In other pictures we see several other cars stranded in the water. "The car went through the garage. (sic)."

The bright yellow McLaren P1 was brought by Ernie just one week before it was washed out of his garage.

Another user shared a balcony-shot footage of the car and its devastating condition after it got washed off.