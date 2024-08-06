SDC Reopens Siloso Beach For Swimming, Sea Activities Ahead Of Schedule After Oil Spill Clean-Up; Other Beaches To Reopen Soon

(Left to Right) Lee Cheh Hsien, Assistant Chief Executive, SDC; Michael Ma, Assistant Chief Executive, SDC; Heah Soon Poh, Assistant Chief Executive, SDC; Nicholas Yap, President, Singapore Canoe Federation; Thien Kwee Eng, Chief Executive Officer, SDC; Grace Fu, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations; Bob Tan, Chairman, SDC; Alvin Tan, Minister of State, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth & Ministry of Trade and Industry; Teo Eng Dih, Chief Executive, MPA; Xie Yao Quan, Member of Parliament; Wong Kang Jet, Chief Executive Officer, NEA. Photo courtesy: Sentosa Development Corporation. |

Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) announced on August 3 that Siloso, Palawan and Tanjong Beach will reopen for swimming and all sea activities in August, with Siloso Beach being the first to reopen, with immediate effect. After an extensive oil spill cleanup operation, Siloso Beach is ready to welcome visitors again to enjoy water activities. Beachfront businesses along the shores of Siloso Beach are also fully operational, an official news release stated.

This development comes one and a half months after the oil spill incident on 14 June 2024, which necessitated the temporary closure of water activities on Sentosa Island and Southern Islands’ beaches. In collaboration with oil spill response specialists, SDC coordinated the cleanup effort involving over 300 trained workers. The concerted efforts and comprehensive response towards the oil spill led to an early completion and reopening of Siloso Beach in one and a half months instead of the expected three months.

The oil spill response process was carried out in phases and included a comprehensive approach to contain and manage the resulting environmental impact. Immediately after the spill, containment booms were deployed to minimise the spread of oil from the open sea into sensitive lagoon areas. This was critical in controlling the scale of contamination, while the oil skimmer machines were mobilised to remove oil from the surface of the water. Absorbent booms were also deployed at the shoreline to soak up remnant oil slick that could not be skimmed. The collected oil was then safely disposed of to prevent further environmental damage.

Drone image of oil captured by the Current Buster System off Labrador Nature Reserve on 17 June. Photo courtesy: Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore. |

Specialised teams took part in the meticulous removal of contaminated sand, with care to minimise sand removal to preserve the natural landscape. To facilitate the cleanup at hard-to-reach areas such as rock bunds, pontoons and jetties, a tailored approach of high-pressure jetting with low volume flushing techniques was employed alongside strategically placed containment booms around these structures to capture the dislodged oil.

As part of the final phase of the cleanup, detailed subsurface oil surveys were conducted at both high and low tide marks to ensure that hidden pockets of oil were effectively addressed while sunken oil surveys for the seabed were carried out to identify and remove oil deposits from the seabed, ensuring a thorough cleanup.

Preparing Siloso Beach for reopening

The National Environment Agency (NEA) has been regularly monitoring the water quality at Siloso Beach during the cleanup. The water quality has returned to normal levels.

In the leadup to the reopening, SDC and Public Hygiene Council had organised volunteer cleanup sessions to assist with removing tar balls and marine debris from Siloso Beach. Across the six sessions, close to 450 participants who had registered through Sentosa’s loyalty programme – Sentosa Islander, NEA, Singapore Environment Council, Singapore Canoe Federation, Singapore Paddle Club, Sport Singapore, Public Hygiene Council, Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment, Ministry of Trade and Industry along with Sentosa Cove residents and SDC staff, came together to restore Sentosa’s shores.

The beach was reopened to public on August 3. Photo courtesy: Sentosa Development Corporation |

Commending the effective clean-up response, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations Grace Fu said, “Siloso Beach’s reopening reflects the success of our clean-up efforts, led by government agencies, supported by employees, specialists, contractors and volunteers. We deeply thank everyone for their patience and hard work, which have been crucial in restoring the natural beauty of our shores, allowing water activities to resume and beachfront businesses to operate fully.”

Thien Kwee Eng, Chief Executive Officer, SDC, elaborated, “We understand the importance of our beloved beaches to our local and international guests, and it brings us great joy to announce the reopening of Siloso Beach ahead of the expected timeline. This accelerated progress is testament to the tireless efforts of our specialised workers and dedicated volunteers. We look forward to welcoming visitors back to enjoy the full offerings of Sentosa Island with all three cleaned-up beaches by mid-August.”

With the reopening of Siloso Beach, beachfront businesses have curated a host of offerings. Additionally, Sentosa Islander members will earn triple points at participating outlets from now till 11 August 2024.

Ongoing efforts at Sentosa and Eagle Bay Beach

Palawan Beach and Tanjong Beach are in the final phase of cleanup with operations targeted to be completed by mid-August. The waters at these beaches will reopen for water activities once the water quality returns to normal levels.

To encourage environmental stewardship from communities, SELF 365 Kiosks was be made available from 3 August to provide the public with suitable tools and equipment to participate in ground-up cleaning efforts. This initiative, which is open to both locals and international visitors, represents a form of regenerative tourism, which aims to actively enhance and rejuvenate the environments and communities that tourists engage with.

Clean-up activities at Eagle Bay Beach at Lazarus Island has made good progress and is targeted to be completed before mid-August. Lazarus Island, a 15-minute boat ride away from Sentosa Cove, is known for its light-touch experiences, rustic accommodation and tranquil beaches. Visitors will soon be able to enjoy water activities provided by Lazarus Sea Sports Centre.

Looking ahead: A brighter future for Sentosa

The reopening of Siloso Beach marks a significant milestone in Sentosa’s recovery from the June oil spill incident. This achievement not only restores a beloved recreational space for visitors but also demonstrates the effectiveness of coordinated response efforts. As this important step is celebrated, SDC extends its sincere gratitude to all partners, volunteers, and the public for their patience and support during this period.

