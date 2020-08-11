Schools won’t get shut, no matter what: UK PM Boris Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that schools won't shut down if a second coronavirus wave hits the country, it was reported on Tuesday.

On Monday, Johnson said that getting all children back to the classroom full-time in England next month was the "right thing for everybody", the Metro newspaper reported.

The Prime Minister said he hoped schools would not be forced to close as a result of local action, adding it was the "last thing" that the government wanted to do.

"As we have all said, the last thing we want to do is to close schools. We think that education is the priority for the country and that is simple social justice," Johnson was quoted as saying by the Metro newspaper.

The government has confirmed that pubs and restaurants will close to allow schools to remain open in the event of a second wave.