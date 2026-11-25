Saudi-Led Coalition Strikes Yemen's Hodeidah Port After Evacuation Warning As Houthis Threaten Jeddah And Other Red Sea Ports | Video | X

Sanaa: The Saudi-led coalition had launched an attack on Hodeidah port shortly after the coalition issued an evacuation order for the facility, Al Jazeera reported, citing Yemen's Houthi-run Saba news agency.

The coalition has reported intercepting and destroying two drones in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province.

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The Houthis also threatened to target all Saudi ports along the Red Sea coast, including Jeddah, if the coalition attacked Hodeidah port. The group urged employees and workers in the vicinity of the ports to evacuate immediately and called on shipping companies to move their vessels away from the facilities.

“We warn all employees, workers and anyone near these ports to evacuate immediately and stay away from them,” Al Jazeera reported, citing the Houthis' statement.

“We also urge all shipping companies to immediately evacuate their ships from these ports,” it added.

Earlier, Saudi-led coalition spokesperson Major General Turki al-Maliki issued an evacuation warning for civilians at Hodeidah port, asking them to leave the designated area for their safety. The port is located along Yemen's Red Sea coast.

“The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition is asking civilians to evacuate the port of Hodeidah, as shown on the location map, for their safety,” he said in a post on X.

Media outlets affiliated with the Houthis reported air strikes by the Saudi-led coalition near Sanaa International Airport, which is in an area controlled by the armed group.

Meanwhile, eleven people, including two Indian nationals, were injured after one of the towers of the Financial Centre in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, was targeted in an attack allegedly carried out by Yemen's Houthis, the Saudi Civil Defence said on Tuesday.

In a statement on X, the General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defence said that the injured also included two Saudi citizens, three Nepalese nationals and four Egyptian nationals.

"The Civil Defence responded to an incident in which one of the towers of the Financial Centre in the city of Riyadh was subjected to a terrorist attack by the terrorist Houthi militia, resulting in (11) injuries. They are: two citizens, two residents of Indian nationality, (3) residents of Nepalese nationality, and (4) residents of Egyptian nationality," the Saudi Civil Defence said.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)