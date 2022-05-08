e-Paper Get App
Saudi King Salman rushed to hospital: Report

He is undergoing the tests in the King Faisal Specialist Hospital, the statement said

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 12:38 PM IST

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaks with King Salman in Riyadh in 2018 | AFP
Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz was admitted to hospital in the Red Sea city of Jeddah to undergo medical tests, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday, citing a statement from the royal court.

The king was admitted to the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Jeddah on Saturday evening, SPA added.

He is undergoing the tests in the King Faisal Specialist Hospital, the statement said, giving no other details.

King Salman, the custodian of Islam’s holiest sites, became ruler of the world’s top oil exporter in 2015 after spending more than 2-1/2 years as the crown prince and deputy premier.

The king, 86, underwent gallbladder surgery in 2020 and had the battery of his heart pacemaker replaced in March.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 12:38 PM IST